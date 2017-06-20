Explosion Reported at Brussels Train Station

— Conflict News (@Conflicts) June 20, 2017

Police said that the situation is under control after the assailant was shot and travelers were evacuated. ​

Police have confirmed that nobody else was injured. It's unknown whether the downed bomber is still alive.

"There was an explosion around a person," a police spokesman said, adding, "the person was nuetralized by the soldiers that were on the scene." It's not entirely clear whether the bomber had explosives strapped to his chest.

Brussels suffered a terror attack in March, 2016. Two suicide bombers set their bombs off at the Brussels airport while another bombing took place at the Maalbeek metro stop in central Brussels.

​Law enforcement has been on high alert for a year-and-a-half after Daesh terrorists carried out deadly attacks in Paris.

Currently, large numbers of armed police are on the scene and "everything is under control," police noted.

© AP Photo/ In this image taken from video, police cars create a cordon near the train station in central Brussels, Tuesday June 20, 2017. Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station; the main square evacuated.

Swaths of tourists and local citizens were close to the station and had to be evacuated as security perimeter was established.

​The Hilton Grand Palace Hotel across the street from the train station had to be evacuated just moments after police insisted that the dust had settled.