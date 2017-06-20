Register
21:41 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) poses for a selfie after he voted in the second round parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 18, 2017

    French President's Popularity Likely to Wane Over Weak Reforms

    © REUTERS/ Christiophe Archambault/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5810

    New French President Emmanuel Macron could lose popularity if his planned "structural reforms" fail, according to experts.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — President Emmanuel Macron's planned "structural reforms" will not be sufficient to boost France's global competitiveness, so the population will be angry and the country's leader will see his popularity decline, especially since most voters no longer feel like they owe lifelong loyalty to any one party, experts told Sputnik.

    INSUFFICIENT REFORMS

    Sebastien Cochard, a member of French right-wing National Front (FN) party, who was a candidate in the recent legislative election, said that the labor law reforms envisioned by Macron would only reduce household incomes, increase shareholders' profits and lead to a GDP decrease through cuts to overall consumption.

    "The reforms of the Labor Code planned by Macron are 'structural reforms' deemed to create an 'internal disinflation' aiming at lowering labor costs and increasing French products competitiveness. But no reform will be enough to fill the competitiveness gap with Poland or China… The population of France will be legitimately angry and Macron's popularity will quickly evaporate," Cochard said.

    Richard Ferrand, General Secretary of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, leaves the campaign headquarters of French President Elect Emmanuel Macron after results in the second round vote of the 2017 French presidential elections, in Paris, France, May 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Macron’s Embattled Minister Ferrand to Resign, Lead En Marche in Parliament
    Jean-Yves Camus, a researcher with the think tank IRIS and an expert on the far right in France, told Sputnik that Macron's progress on labor law reforms will depend on how open he is to negotiations with trade unions, especially The French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT).

    "It will depend whether he is opened to negotiations with the trade union, CFDT, which is the one less opposed to him. The Communist-Parti de Gauche-oriented [The General Confederation of Labor] CGT will fight the reform in the streets," Camus said.

    According to the expert, the workers said they were ready to negotiate if the president agreed to drop some of the more contentious points in his plans.

    "In Parliament, the Communists and [Jean-Luc] Melenchon's party will be the voice of staunch opposition to this reform. [FN] also stands against it, but it does not have the political culture of going to the streets," Camus said.

    People walk past campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election, are seen in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Macron's La Republique En Marche Secures Absolute Victory in French Parliament Vote
    Camus noted that the winners could not take their success for granted as most voters currently liked to shift their allegiances.

    "There is nothing like unquestioning loyalty in Western democracies nowadays. The time when people stuck with a political party for their whole life is definitely over. The voters shift from one party to another and are no longer bound by ideological loyalty," the expert said.

    Camus also said that Macron has a firsthand experience from his time as a minister under former President Francois Hollande of how reforms can be "buried deep" in France unless implemented quickly.

    "So Macron has a majority and once again, coming from out of nowhere, he achieved a remarkable result. He shall act carefully but on the other hand, he knows firsthand from his years at the Elysee [Palace] under [Francois] Hollande, that France is a country where reforms are so hard to implement that if you do not act quickly, your plans for reforms are often buried deep and for a long time," Camus said.

    LOW TURNOUT

    Camus praised Macron's achievements in winning the presidency and securing the majority in the parliament's lower house, but added that the low turnout at both rounds of the parliamentary elections remained a problem.

    "President Macron won the Presidency with a wide margin despite the fact that he was not even a candidate one year ago, then he got an overall majority in the lower house with a political party that did not even formally exist 6 months ago… The problem with the very low turnout is huge. Among those who did not bother to vote, mostly the youth (18-25 years) and the working-class, there are many citizens who do not trust the institutions anymore and who will probably stay away from the polls for a very long time," the expert said.

    General view of the French National Assembly
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    PM Philippe: French Parliament Needs Proportional Representation
    The expert added that some of those who did not go to polls were Macron's supporters certain about his party's victory, while FN voters backed the party leader Marine Le Pen for the presidential elections, but did not mobilize for the legislative elections, knowing that the party had little chance in the absence of proportional representation.

    "This [Macron's Republique en Marche party victory] is really astonishing and it tells much as to the incredibly bad situation in both the Socialist Party and the Republicains: both have killed themselves!" Camus said.

    Cochard was running for the seat from the 11th constituency, which includes the French citizens abroad in a large number of countries in Asia, Australia and Eastern Europe. The seat, formerly held by Thierry Mariani, a member of The Republicans party, was won by Anne Genetet, the candidate of Republique en marche (REM).

    "Macron's candidates, most of them novice in politics, received at the second round around 40 percent of the expressed votes, while the expressed votes (taking out white and void votes) represented only 38 percent of the electorate. Thus Macron's candidates collected only 15 percent of the votes of the electorate at the second round," Cochard said.

    French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen exits a voting booth before casting her ballot in Henin Beaumont, France
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Le Pen Announces Plans to Form Parliamentary Group Following French Legislative Vote
    The FN member added that these results could hardly be called a sweeping victory.

    Camus remarked on the negative effect of power being increasingly given to the executive branch over the legislative one.

    "What is really bad for democracy is that the institutions of the Fifth Republic tend to give more and more power to the Executive and less and less to Parliament. This trend was accentuated in 2002, when we switched from a 7 years to a 5 years presidential term and we decided that the general election would immediately follow the parliamentary one. As a result, the situation we had in the 1990s, of a president and a parliamentary majority being opposed, is no longer popular with the voters. Once they have voted for a Presidential candidate, they want him to have full power in the House," Camus said.

    REM and its ally Democratic Movement party (MoDem) hold over 300 seats in a 577-seat National Assembly.

    Related:

    PM Philippe: French Parliament Needs Proportional Representation
    En Marche Dominance in France Endangers Ties With Russia - Party Member
    Macron’s Embattled Minister Ferrand to Resign, Lead En Marche in Parliament
    Macron's La Republique En Marche Secures Absolute Victory in Parliament Vote
    Tags:
    French National Front Party, En Marche, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok