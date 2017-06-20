German Citizen Receives Suspended Sentence for Sex With Russian-Speaking Teen

The spokeswoman added that a special inspector would observe the activities of the sentenced German citizen.
The 13-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in January 2016. After 30 hours she returned home and told police officers that she was abducted and raped by a group of people. The girl's relatives claimed in an interview with Russia's Channel One that the rapists were migrants.
During the investigation there were a number of protest rallies across Germany demanding a fair and unbiased inquiry. German media covered these rallies as proof of xenophobic intentions among German citizens of Russian origin, while the coverage of the incident by Russian media outlets was classified as an attempt to interfere in Germany's internal affairs.
