German Citizen Receives Suspended Sentence for Sex With Russian-Speaking Teen

BERLIN (Sputnik) — According to the spokeswoman, the defendant was also ordered to pay a fine of 3,000 euros ($3,348).

The spokeswoman added that a special inspector would observe the activities of the sentenced German citizen.

The 13-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in January 2016. After 30 hours she returned home and told police officers that she was abducted and raped by a group of people. The girl's relatives claimed in an interview with Russia's Channel One that the rapists were migrants.

However, the German police refuted the statements of a girl finding out that she was not abducted, but spent time with her German friend without having sex. At the same time they also brought to light the fact that the sexual activities took place in fall 2015, when the girl was younger than Germany's age of consent and her boyfriend was filming the process.

During the investigation there were a number of protest rallies across Germany demanding a fair and unbiased inquiry. German media covered these rallies as proof of xenophobic intentions among German citizens of Russian origin, while the coverage of the incident by Russian media outlets was classified as an attempt to interfere in Germany's internal affairs.