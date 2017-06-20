Register
15:37 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    British pounds

    Grenfell Tower Insurance Payout Could Be Biggest in European History at $1Bln

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117130

    The Grenfell Tower inferno might turn out to be the single biggest building insurance payout in European history. Kensington Council's Norwegian insurers could be faced with a bill for US$1 billion.

    ​The Metropolitan Police said on Monday (June 19) that 79 people were missing and presumed dead after last week's fire in Grenfell Tower in west London, but the death toll is expected to rise again.

    Reports last week suggested the fire began when a refrigerator in a fourth floor flat caught fire.

    The resident, Ethiopian-born taxi driver Behailu Kebede, rang 999 when he noticed the flames around 12:54 am on Wednesday (June 14).

    But BBC's Panorama documentary, which aired on Monday evening, suggested the initial fridge blaze was extinguished, but as firefighters left the building they noticed the outside of the tower was on fire.

    The flames spread rapidly and by 01:15 am had reached the top floor.

    Footage has emerged of firefighters racing towards the towering inferno and staring in bewilderment at the blaze. One asks: "How is that possible?" and a colleague says: "How are we going to get into that?"

    Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
    In 2016, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), which manages the council's housing stock, spent £10.6 million (US$13.4 million) on refurbishing Grenfell Tower.

    It employed the Rydon Group to carry out the work and they were tasked with putting cladding on the building.

    KCTMO is reported to have chosen to use cladding with a polyethylene core rather than a more fireproof alternative.

    With bodies still being identified it remains a highly sensitive time for all concerned and few in the insurance industry want to comment on the eventual cost of the disaster.

    Smoke billows as firefighters tackle a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Smoke billows as firefighters tackle a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017.

    The Times newspaper estimated the total bill could be as high as £1 billion (US$1.27 billion) but the eventual cost will depend on the number of deaths, the litigation involved, the cost of demolishing the building and the price of rebuilding the tower.

    Ironically, Kensington and Chelsea Council, which is the freeholder of Grenfell Tower, changed its insurer in March.

    Kensington, and two other boroughs — Westminster, as well as Hammersmith and Fulham Council — switched from Zurich, the giant Swiss company, to Protector Forsikring, a Norwegian company with a UK office in Manchester to save money.

    ​Protector Forsikring was reportedly charging a much lower annual premium.

    The Oslo-based company said last week: "As the insurance provider for Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Protector Forsikring ASA is involved in the tragic fire in Grenfell Tower.

    "Our thoughts go to the people who lived in the building and their families. Protector will work closely with the local authorities and rescue teams."

    The company said the cost could be covered by its reinsurance program and its shares fell only marginally on the Norwegian stock exchange.

    Reinsurance is the process by which insurance companies insure themselves against enormous losses.

    ​In the case of Protector Forsikring, its reinsurer is believed to be the giant German company, Munich Re.

    The Grenfell Tower fire is set to be the largest ever insurance payout in Europe and one of the biggest globally.

    The 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001 are thought to have resulted in over US$6 billion being paid out, much of it to the owner of the World Trade Center, Larry Silverstein.

    But when all the money paid out to the airlines and the victims of the plane crashes were included the sum was closer to US$40 billion.

    Last year a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta ended up costing Canadian insurers US$2.7 billion.

    Other huge insurance payouts included the Joelma Building fire in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1974, in which more than 180 people died. That was caused by a faulty air conditioning unit.

    ​In November 1996 the Garley Building in Hong Kong went up in flames, killing 41 people. The cause was a stray spark from a welders' torch but bamboo scaffolding used inside the building was one of many aggravating factors.

    Firefighters
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Grenfell Tower Set to Join List of Fires That Changed the World

    The worst fire in Europe prior to the Grenfell Tower inferno was a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in Perm, Russia, in 2009, which killed 156 people.

    Although the death toll was higher, the total insurance payout was less because of the lower value of the building.  

    In 1947 a fire at the Karlslust dance hall in Berlin killed 81 people.

    A disco in Gothenburg caught fire in 1998, killing 63 young people. 

    Related:

    France Offers UK Assistance in Grenfell Tower Fire Investigation
    UK Prime Minister Slams London Grenfell Tower Fire Victims’ Support on Ground
    Grenfell Tower Set to Join List of Fires That Changed the World
    Venice Biennale Artist Missing in Grenfell Tower Inferno
    Tags:
    firefighters, deaths, fire, insurance, Grenfell Tower, Grenfell Tower fire, Metropolitan Police, Kensington, Chelsea, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok