Register
14:06 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    French Minister of the Armed Forces Sylvie Goulard (C) attends the ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call of June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien memorial in Suresnes, near Paris, France, June 18, 2017

    French DM Resigns Over Misuse of EU Parliament Assistants Investigation

    © REUTERS/ Bertrand Guay/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6710

    French Armed Services Minister Sylvie Goulard resigned after the French Prosecutor's Office launched a preliminary investigation into the misuse of European Parliament assistants by her the Democratic Movement (MoDem) party.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and NATO members leaders at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    NATO's 2% GDP Military Spending 'Enormous Effort' for France – Defense Minister
    PARIS (Sputnik) — French Armed Services Minister Sylvie Goulard stepped down on Tuesday amid an investigation into the misuse of European Parliament assistants by her the Democratic Movement (MoDem) party, Goulard said in a communique Tuesday.

    On June 9, media reported that the French Prosecutor's Office launched a preliminary investigation on the breach of trust and concealment of the breach of trust against the MoDem after former party member Jean-Luc Benhamias, sent a letter to the prosecution, claiming that he was partly paid in 2010-2011 with EU parliament funds for work that he in fact did for the party.

    "Given the possibility that a preliminary investigation into MoDem will lead to a review of the conditions for the employment of my assistants in the European Parliament, I would like to have the opportunity to demonstrate the goodwill and work that I conducted," Goulard said.

    A worker arranges European flags alongside French national flags on the railings outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris (File)
    © AFP 2017/ LUDOVIC MARIN
    Under New Administration, France to 'Think Less of Itself, More of the EU's Interests'
    Goulard also underlined that she resigned in order to protect the reputation of the French army from the controversy that the investigation could cause.

    "The honor of the army, of the men and women who serve sometimes putting their lives at risk, cannot be involved in controversies that have nothing to do with them," Goulard noted.

    Goulard resigned one month after she was appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Following the legislative election, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is expected to announce the new government on Wednesday.

    Last week, Richard Ferrand had to resign from the position of the French minister of territorial cohesion after the prosecution opened a preliminary investigation into his past activities. Ferrand was the head of a non-profit health insurance company in the Brittany region six years ago, when his partner and ex-wife were reportedly able to win contracts from the fund while Ferrand was its head. Politician's partner also rented office space out for the fund, later securing a business loan with the help of rental income from the organization.

    The issue of fictitious jobs of the French politicians and parties has been high-profile over the recent months mainly in connection with the fake job scandals, most notably in relation to Former Prime Minister Francois Fillon, member of The Republicans party.

    Related:

    PM Philippe: French Parliament Needs Proportional Representation
    Champs Elysees Attacker Most Likely Dead - French Interior Ministry
    NATO's 2% GDP Military Spending 'Enormous Effort' for France – Defense Minister
    India-France Deal on Rafale Jets on Final Lap – Defense Minister
    Tags:
    European Parliament, Democratic Movement Party, Sylvie Goulard, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok