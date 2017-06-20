Register
20 June 2017
    The Sveriges Radio building in Stockholm

    Swedish Radio Gets in a Pickle for Rigging Protests, Opinion Bias

    © Photo: Holger.Ellgaard
    0 10261

    Sweden's social media is abuzz with accusations of political bias after a Swedish Radio van was caught sporting a protest sign targeting Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson. The state-owned media giant confirmed that the image is genuine, yet offered several explanations.

    French police and gendarmes stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Swedish Star Journalist Swears Allegiance to Daesh, Runs Amok in Paris
    The nationalist-leaning Sweden Democrats (SD), which the latest opinion polls claim to be Sweden's second-largest party, have never been blessed with positive media publicity in their home country due to opinions that clash with the Swedish political establishment over matters such as immigration. The recent scandal surrounding the media coverage of the party casts doubts regarding the media's impartiality.

    Jimmie Åkesson's speech at Järva Political Week, where major Swedish parties congregate with their voters, was interrupted by loud protests. Police had to intervene to maintain order and remove some of the protesters. Left-wing activists attempted to unravel the event with posters featuring captions like "Scat!" "F**k SD," and "Jimmie = Racist." Åkesson was forced to remind the disturbers of the importance of letting ideological opponents have a say in a democracy.

    "Dialogue is a very important part of democracy. It means that you can talk to each other without resorting to ugly words, screaming and shouting, and show respect for each other's opinions," Jimmie Åkesson said, as quoted by the Swedish news outlet Nyheter Idag.

    ​After the speech, one of the protest signs was found in a company van belonging to Swedish Radio. A photo was taken and uploaded to Twitter, which triggered a storm in the Swedish public, who began to question the state-run broadcaster's impartiality. Swedish Radio confirmed that the image was authentic and provided several explanations regarding how the placard had ended up in the van.

    A group of migrants off an incoming train walk down a platform as they are accompanied by the police at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark near Malmo
    © AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    'Send Me Instead!' Swedes Volunteer to Replace Rejected Refugees
    According to one of them, a "private person" put the sign in the van as a prank when he saw that the door to the van was open, which is often the case during live broadcasts. The editorial board claimed instead that the sign was put inside by a company employee after finding it outside of the vehicle. Nevertheless, Swedish Radio later tweeted that it was "very upset about what happened."

    Reporter My Rohwedder explained to the tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet that she had simply torn off the poster, which somebody had attached to the van, put it inside and continued working.

    "It was not done deliberately and it was not a matter of propaganda," My Rohwedder ensured Aftonbladet.

    Nevertheless, this embarrassing incident may aggravate the public's distrust of Swedish Radio, which according to its license should conduct its business "in an impartial and objective way."

    A general view of Stockholm, Sweden, May 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Outrage as Swedish Institute Blacklists Dissenters to Protect Free Speech
    In late 2016, the Sweden Democrats, who oppose unbridled migration, were groundlessly labeled "Nazis" and called a "racist party" by none other than Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Löfven during a TV debate. However, Löfven was later forced to retract his accusations as unfounded.

    During Järva Political Week, Åkesson himself called himself a "nationalist," yet stressed that he was in favor of controlled immigration. According to Åkesson, Sweden has always had immigration and always will.

    Meanwhile, the latest polls indicate that the support for SD among foreign-born voters has risen five-fold, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported. In 2010, 14 percent of SD's party crew were immigrants.

    Related:

    Against the Odds: Right-Wing Sweden Democrats Carry On Despite Smear Campaign
    Fed-Up Swedish Cop Lashes Out Against Immigrant Crime, Political Correctness
    Dissident Swedish Journalist Falls Prey to Witch Hunt Against Other-Minded
    Tags:
    Sveriges Radio, Sweden Democrats party, Stefan Löfven, Jimmie Åkesson, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Discussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

