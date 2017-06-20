Swedish Radio Gets in a Pickle for Rigging Protests, Opinion Bias

Jimmie Åkesson's speech at Järva Political Week, where major Swedish parties congregate with their voters, was interrupted by loud protests. Police had to intervene to maintain order and remove some of the protesters. Left-wing activists attempted to unravel the event with posters featuring captions like "Scat!" "F**k SD," and "Jimmie = Racist." Åkesson was forced to remind the disturbers of the importance of letting ideological opponents have a say in a democracy.
"Dialogue is a very important part of democracy. It means that you can talk to each other without resorting to ugly words, screaming and shouting, and show respect for each other's opinions," Jimmie Åkesson said, as quoted by the Swedish news outlet Nyheter Idag.
Skattebetalad opartiskhet illustrerad i bilder. @sr #svpol pic.twitter.com/vAl3IpmVgx— Sunt Förnuft (@mr__quake) June 17, 2017
After the speech, one of the protest signs was found in a company van belonging to Swedish Radio. A photo was taken and uploaded to Twitter, which triggered a storm in the Swedish public, who began to question the state-run broadcaster's impartiality. Swedish Radio confirmed that the image was authentic and provided several explanations regarding how the placard had ended up in the van.
Reporter My Rohwedder explained to the tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet that she had simply torn off the poster, which somebody had attached to the van, put it inside and continued working.
"It was not done deliberately and it was not a matter of propaganda," My Rohwedder ensured Aftonbladet.
Nevertheless, this embarrassing incident may aggravate the public's distrust of Swedish Radio, which according to its license should conduct its business "in an impartial and objective way."
During Järva Political Week, Åkesson himself called himself a "nationalist," yet stressed that he was in favor of controlled immigration. According to Åkesson, Sweden has always had immigration and always will.
Meanwhile, the latest polls indicate that the support for SD among foreign-born voters has risen five-fold, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported. In 2010, 14 percent of SD's party crew were immigrants.
