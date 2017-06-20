'Step Away' From EU Values: US Warns Hungary Against Adopting NGO Law

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hungary will take another step away from NATO and EU principles if it signs a measure which imposes limitations on foreign-funded non-governmental organizations, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"If signed into law, this would be another step away from Hungary’s commitments to uphold the principles and values that are central to the EU and NATO," the release stated on Monday.

On June 14, the Hungarian parliament passed legislation requiring that NGOs receiving more than $26,000 in donations from abroad be registered as "foreign-supported organizations." The law stipulates sanctions to be imposed on the NGOs not abiding by the rule.

The legislation would disadvantage Hungarian civil society by blocking its ability to "organize and address concerns in a legitimate and democratic manner," the release added.