MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Conservatives stand at 36.5 percent, while the SPD enjoys the support of 25 percent, an increase in support of 1.5 percent, the INSA poll for the Bild newspaper showed.

The poll also showed that 11 percent of the respondents would vote for The Left party, nine percent for the liberal Free Democratic Party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) each.

The poll was conducted from June 16 to June 19 and involved 2,040 respondents.

Germany's federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017, which will result in the election of a new government and chancellor.