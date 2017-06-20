US Vows to Provide Any Necessary Assistance to UK After Latest London Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will provide any help the United Kingdom needs in the wake of a terrorist attack which targeted Muslim worshippers outside a London mosque on Sunday night, the US State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The United States stands ready to provide any assistance that UK officials would find helpful in this difficult time," the release stated.

Washington strongly condemns the attack and extends condolences to the victims and their families.

On Sunday night, a van rammed into pedestrians near a mosque at Finsbury Park in north London. Police reported that at least one person was killed and ten others were injured. Police have detained the van's driver, a 48-years-old man.