UN Analyzing London Mosque Attack, Early Signs Indicate Act of Terror

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Sunday night, a van rammed into pedestrians near a mosque at Finsbury Park in north London. Police reported that at least one person was killed and ten others were injured. Police have detained the van's driver, a 48-years-old man.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Trump Offers Assistance to UK After London Finsbury Park Terror Attack

"We are still looking and trying to analyze the details and motivation of what happened," Dujarric stated." It seems to us like an act of terrorism."

Earlier on Monday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May characterized the event as a terrorist attack, confirming previous statements by officials.

Recently London Mayor Sadiq Khan have stated that Londoners will see more police officers on the street, particularly around mosques and places of worship.

He urged all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant and expressed confidence that the city would never be divided.