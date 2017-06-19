UK Police Carrying Out Searches in Cardiff in Relation to Finsbury Park Attack

© AFP 2017/ Tolga Akmen London Finsbury Park Attacker Unknown to UK Authorities - Security Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK police are carrying out searches at a residential address in the area of the Welsh capital of Cardiff in relation to the attack near London’s Finsbury Park mosque, the Metropolitan police said Monday.

"At this stage in the investigation, it is believed that the suspect acted alone but we are of course investigating all the circumstances leading up to the attack … Searches are being carried out at a residential address in the Cardiff area," the statement read.

arlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called due to reports of a van collision involving pedestrians near a mosque in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station. At least one person was killed and 10 more were injured, with eight of them hospitalized in the ramming incident.