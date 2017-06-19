Register
    EU Leaders to Discuss Migration Controversial Issues at Brussels Summit

    The EU member states' officials will discuss agenda issues at their forthcoming two-day summit in the Belgian capital, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) – The heads of states and governments of EU member states will discuss migration policy, the war on terror and climate protection at their forthcoming two-day summit in the Belgian capital, which is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday.

    "Turning back to the European Council, we will discuss there the topics… such as the issues of fight against terror, climate protection, as well as the issues of migration policy," Merkel told reporters.

    Merkel specified that the discussion on migration would include such issues as external borders protection and the stabilization of refugee-producing countries, specifically Libya.

    The German chancellor stressed that the "spirit of cooperation" was necessary for the regional states, as it would be difficult to bring peace to Syria, Libya and Yemen without it.

    On Wednesday, Helena Dalli, the Maltese minister for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties, announced that during their Brussels gathering, the EU leaders would also discuss new measures aimed at strengthening defense cooperation amid the heightened threat of terrorism.

    Over the past two years, the globe has witnessed multiple terror attacks, including on such European cities as Paris, Brussels, Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm. As a result of the increased threat, nations worldwide have been striving to step up their counterterrorism efforts by all available means, of which include the adoption of additional security measures and joining various international coalitions.

    The Middle East is gripped in multiple conflicts, which are forcing civilians to flee their countries. Syria, Libya and Yemen have become conflict hotspots.

