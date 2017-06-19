London Finsbury Park Attacker Unknown to UK Authorities - Security Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The perpetrator of the attack near Finsbury Park mosque in London was not known to the country’s authorities "in the space of extremism," UK Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace said Monday.

"This man was not known to the authorities in the space of extremism or far right extremism. He clearly took advantage of a simple weapon, a vehicle, to make an attack on people going about their business," Wallace told the Sky News television channel.

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called due to reports of a van collision involving pedestrians near a mosque in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station. At least one person was killed and 10 more were injured, with eight of them hospitalized in the ramming incident.