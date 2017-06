MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not plan to increase troop numbers as part of its so-called enhanced forward presence in the Baltics and Poland, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the inauguration of one of the battle groups in Latvia on Monday.

"We do not plan to increase the number of troops as part of a battle group, we think we will have a measurable defensive, but also sufficient, presence through the battle group," Stoltenberg said at a briefing.

Stoltenberg said the 1,000-member battle groups would be enhanced occasionally through NATO-wide military exercises.

He underscored that "we do not see any imminent threat against any NATO ally, including Latvia."