Register
15:23 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A forensic tent and police are seen on Seven Sisters Road looking to Finsbury Park Mosque after a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London

    UK Prime Minister Condemns 'Terrorist' Finsbury Park Mosque Attack

    © AP Photo/ Tim Ireland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Van Rams Into Pedestrians Near London Mosque (14)
    0 6511

    The attack in London’s Finsbury Park is of terrorist nature, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday, condemning it.

    Police patrol outside Finsbury Park station in north London after a vehichle hit pedestrians
    © AFP 2017/ Tolga AKMEN
    Boris Johnson After Finsbury Incident: 'We Will Never Allow Hate to Divide Us'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called due to reports of a van collision involving pedestrians near a mosque in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station. At least one person was killed and 10 more were injured, with eight of them hospitalized in the ramming incident.

    "This morning woke to news of another terrorist attack on the streets of our capital city, the second this month and every bit as sickening as those which have come before. It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent going about their daily lives, this time, British Muslims as they left a mosque having broken their fast and prayed together at this sacred time of year. Today, we come together as we have done before to condemn this act and to state once again that hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed," May told reporters.

    The Metropolitan Police believe that the perpetrator of the attack near London’s Finsbury Park mosque was acting alone, May added.

    "The early assessment is that the attacker acted alone," May said in a statement.

    Moreover, extra UK police resources have been deployed to reassure communities following an attack near Finsbury Park mosque and police will assess security needs in mosques.

    "Extra police resources have already been deployed to reassure communities and police will continue to assess security needs of mosques and provide any additional resources needed, especially during this final week before Eid al-Fitr, a particularly important time for the Muslim community," May told reporters in a statement.

    According to the prime minister, The United Kingdom will review its counterterrorism strategy and establish a commission to counter extremism, including Islamophobia.

    "As I said here two weeks ago, there has been far too much tolerance of extremism in our country for many years, and that means extremism of any kind, including Islamophobia … It is why we will be reviewing our counterterrorism strategy and ensuring that police and security services have the powers they need. And it is why we will establish a new commission to counter extremism as a statutory body to hate fight hatred and extremism in the same way we fought racism," May said in a statement to journalists.

    Topic:
    Van Rams Into Pedestrians Near London Mosque (14)

    Related:

    London Police Probe Link Between Van Ramming, Death at Finsbury Park
    Mayor of London Condemns 'Horrific Terrorist Attack' in Finsbury Park
    Muslim Council Calls Finsbury Park Incident 'Manifestation of Islamophobia'
    Tags:
    Theresa May, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok