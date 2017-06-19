Putin Sends Condolences to Portugal’s President Over Deadly Fires

According to Portugal's Secretary of State of Internal Administration Jorge Gomes, at least 62 people died and 54 others were injured as a result of the wildfire.
"The president also sent a telegram to the president of Portugal, offering condolences on the tragic outcome of the natural disasters – the wildfires that claimed dozens of lives," Peskov told reporters.
Over 760 people, including military servicemen, and some 240 vehicles, as well as six aircraft are taking part in attempts to extinguish the fire.
