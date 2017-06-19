Putin Sends Condolences to Portugal’s President Over Deadly Fires

© AFP 2017/ PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA EU Countries to Help Portugal in Fighting Deadly Wildfire - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the extremely hot weather in Portugal led to the outbreak of a blaze in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) away from Lisbon. The flames quickly spread in four different directions, damaging several settlements.

According to Portugal's Secretary of State of Internal Administration Jorge Gomes, at least 62 people died and 54 others were injured as a result of the wildfire.

"The president also sent a telegram to the president of Portugal, offering condolences on the tragic outcome of the natural disasters – the wildfires that claimed dozens of lives," Peskov told reporters.

Over 760 people, including military servicemen, and some 240 vehicles, as well as six aircraft are taking part in attempts to extinguish the fire.