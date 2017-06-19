Wave of Terror Acts in EU Caused by Irresponsible Migration Policy - Polish PM

"This is a result of irresponsible policy conducted for years, which has led to the situation when people, who have come to Europe or have lived in Europe for several generations, are left to themselves and have no prospect for their future," Szydlo said in an interview given on Polish TV.
At the same time, the prime minister once again spoke against the relocation of refugees. "Politicians, in order to feel good about themselves, decided to simply relocate these people from one place to another and thus solve the problem. The problem will not be solved. This is why, the Polish government speaks directly and clearly that we need to help these people, but we must do it at their homes, where they live," Szydlo stressed.
The Polish prime minister also spoke against humanitarian corridors for medical treatment of refugees. "If we talk about humanitarian corridors, I appeal, first of all, for an answer on whether it would not be easier to open a hospital right on-site? We would be able to help and treat more people on-site than when we bring them to Poland," Szydlo added.
In June, the European Commission informed these member states that it was planning to launch infringement procedures against Prague, Warsaw and Budapest over their refusal to accept refugees, which could potentially lead to sanctions. The letters of formal notice have been forwarded to the three states on June 14, with a response due within 30 days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)