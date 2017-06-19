Register
13:52 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the outcome of the UK's June 23 referendum on the European Union (EU), in central London on June 25, 2016.

    EU-UK to Tackle Uncertainties Amid Brexit Negotiations' Process

    © AFP 2017/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (106)
    0 3410

    The EU and UK opened Brexit talks on Monday. Brussels is seeking to eradicate possible impediments and London touting a "positive and constructive tone."

    Brexit
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    EU to Be 'Amicable, Firm' with UK in Brexit Talks - EU Commissioner
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union's and the United Kingdom's chief negotiators opened talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU on Monday, with Brussels seeking to tackle uncertainties and London touting a "positive and constructive tone."

    "I hope that today we can identify priorities and a timetable that would allow me to report to the European Council later this week that we had a constructive opening of negotiations," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters in Brussels.

    He identified the need to "tackle the uncertainties caused by Brexit first for citizens, but also for the beneficiaries of the EU policies and for the impact on borders, in particular Ireland," as one of the negotiations' objectives.

    UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said he sought to "do all that we can to assure that we deliver a deal that works in the best interests of all citizens."

    "To that end we are starting this negotiation in a positive and constructive tone, determined to build a strong and special partnership between ourselves and our European allies and friends for the future," Davis said.

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (106)

    Related:

    EU to Be 'Amicable, Firm' with UK in Brexit Talks - EU Commissioner
    EU, UK Citizens' Status First on Brexit Talks Agenda - UK Brexit Secretary
    EU Should Not Exploit UK Split After Snap Election, 'Clean' Brexit Needed
    EU's Juncker 'Strongly Hopes' UK Election Results Won't Affect Brexit Talks
    EU Remains Unaware of UK Position on Brexit Talks – Mogherini
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Brexit, EU, Michel Barnier, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok