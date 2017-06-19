Boris Johnson After Finsbury Incident: 'We Will Never Allow Hate to Divide Us'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called due to reports of a van collision involving pedestrians in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station.

At least one person was killed and 10 more were injured, with eight of them hospitalized in the ramming incident. The driver of the van has already been detained.

"My condolences to the victims of last night's despicable attack in #FinsburyPark. We will never allow hate to divide us," Johnson wrote on his Twitter account.

The Muslim Council of Britain Secretary General Huran Khan said earlier that the van intentionally run over worshipers leaving Ramadan night prayers.