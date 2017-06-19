Home Secretary Urges UK Citizens to 'Stand Together' After London Attack

© AP Photo/ Victoria Jones/PA via AP One Killed After Van Rams Into People in London, Police Treats Incident as Potential Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a van rammed into pedestrians near the mosque in the northern London, killing one person and injuring eight others.

The van's driver was detained by the people at the seen and later arrested by the Metropolitan Police.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the appalling incident at Finsbury Park. I am in contact with the Metropolitan Police who have confirmed it is being investigated by their Counter Terrorism Command. Yesterday, like so many others around the country, I took part in the Great Get Together to celebrate the values of Jo Cox. It was powerful and moving to see the community come together in a show of solidarity. We must all continue to stand together, resolute, against all those who try to divide us and spread hate and fear," Rudd was quoted as saying by The Guardian newspaper.