Theresa May Calls London Van Collision With Pedestrians 'Terrible Incident'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May has called the situation near Finsbury Park mosque in northern London, when a van rammed into crowd, a "terrible incident."

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples UK Labour Party Leader Says Shocked at Finsbury Park Incident

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station, with several people injured. One person has been arrested. The Muslim Council of Britain said the attack was directed at Muslims leaving Ramadan night prayers.

"All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene," May was quoted as saying by The Guardian newspaper.