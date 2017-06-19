UK Labour Party Leader Says Shocked at Finsbury Park Incident

© AP Photo/ Victoria Jones/PA via AP UK Muslim Council Says Van Intentionally Targeted Muslims Near Mosque in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Leader of UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has said he is shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park, northern London.

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station, with several people injured. One person has been arrested. The Muslim Council of Britain said the attack was directed at Muslims leaving Ramadan night prayers.

"I'm totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight. I've been in touch with the mosques, police and Islington council regarding the incident. My thoughts are with those and the community affected by this awful event," Corbyn wrote on Twitter.