UK Muslim Council Says Van Intentionally Targeted Muslims Near Mosque in London

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station, injuring several people. One person has been arrested.
"Shocked and outraged to hear a van has intentionally run over worshippers leaving #Ramadan night prayers on Seven Sisters Road #FinsburyPark," Khan wrote on Twitter.
BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo— MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)