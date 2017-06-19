UK Muslim Council Says Van Intentionally Targeted Muslims Near Mosque in London

© AFP 2017/ Jim WATSON Van Drives Into Pedestrians Near London Mosque, Casualties Reported

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A vehicle, which rammed into pedestrians in Seven Sisters Road in northern London, specifically targeted Muslims, who were leaving the mosque after prayer, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain Huran Khan said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station, injuring several people. One person has been arrested.

"Shocked and outraged to hear a van has intentionally run over worshippers leaving #Ramadan night prayers on Seven Sisters Road #FinsburyPark," Khan wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

