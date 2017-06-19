Register
    French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017.

    Merkel Congratulates Macron's Party on Gaining Absolute Parliamentary Majority

    French Parliamentary Election 2017
    Angela Merkel congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his La Republique En Marche (REM) party on gaining absolute majority in the National Assembly.

    French President Emmanuel Macron leaves the polling station after voting in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017
    Macron’s Party Gaining Absolute Majority in National Assembly
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his La Republique En Marche (REM) party on gaining absolute majority in the National Assembly, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

    "Chancellor Merkel: Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron, on the obvious parliamentary majority + further cooperation for Germany, France, Europe," Seibert wrote on Twitter Sunday.

    The second round of the French general election took place on Sunday. According to the French Interior Ministry's preliminary data, the REM gains 295 out of 577 seats in the National Assembly after 97 percent of ballots counted.

    The main opposition party, The Republicans, is winning 110 seats, the Socialist Party is seen to get 28 mandates. Marine Le Pen's National Front is winning 8 mandates, while Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France is gaining 16 seats.

     

