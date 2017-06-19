Merkel Congratulates Macron's Party on Gaining Absolute Parliamentary Majority

© REUTERS/ Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool Macron’s Party Gaining Absolute Majority in National Assembly

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his La Republique En Marche (REM) party on gaining absolute majority in the National Assembly, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"Chancellor Merkel: Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron, on the obvious parliamentary majority + further cooperation for Germany, France, Europe," Seibert wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The second round of the French general election took place on Sunday. According to the French Interior Ministry's preliminary data, the REM gains 295 out of 577 seats in the National Assembly after 97 percent of ballots counted.

The main opposition party, The Republicans, is winning 110 seats, the Socialist Party is seen to get 28 mandates. Marine Le Pen's National Front is winning 8 mandates, while Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France is gaining 16 seats.