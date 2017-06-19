Macron’s Party Gaining Absolute Majority in French National Assembly

© Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva Le Pen: 2nd Legislative Election Round Low Turnout Weakens Parliament Legitimacy

French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party has gained an absolute majority in French National Assembly according to the preliminary results, the state’s Interior Ministry announced Monday after most of the votes counted.

The party is holding 291 seats, the ministry said.

France voters were casting ballots to elect 577 lawmakers to the country's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time (from 06:00 to 16:00 GMT), although some polling stations worked until 8 p.m. local time in a number of big cities.

On June 11, during the first round of the vote, a total of 28.21 percent of French citizens voted in favor of President Macron's party, whereas the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, received 15.77 percent of votes and was followed by the National Front with 13.2 percent of popular support.