Macron’s Party Likely to Come First in Parliamentary Election

PARIS (Sputnik) – According to the Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll, based on the first results of the ballot, The Republicans party is projected to score 125 seats, the Socialist Party is forecast to receive 49 mandates, while Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France and the Communist Party are likely to get another 30.

The National Front also showed better results, getting eight seats instead of 1 to 5, but still not enough to form a group in the parliament, the poll noted.

© AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/POOL Macron’s Party Gaining 192 Mandates in 2nd French Election Round

The abstention hits a record high, reaching 56.6 percent.

On Thursday, Elabe poll showed that more than six French citizens out of 10 were unhappy with the results of the first round of the legislative election, which promised more than 80 percent of the seats in the National Assembly to be taken by pro-presidential lawmakers.

French voters were casting ballots to elect 577 lawmakers to the country's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time (from 06:00 to 16:00 GMT), although some polling stations worked until 8 p.m. local time in several big cities.

On June 11, during the first round of the vote, a total of 28.21 percent of French citizens voted in favor of President Emmanuel Macron's party La Republique En Marche!, whereas the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, received 15.77 percent of votes and was followed by Marine Le Pen's National Front with 13.2 percent of popular support, the country’s Interior Ministry’s data showed, after all ballots were counted.