Macron’s Party Gaining 192 Mandates in 2nd French Election Round

PARIS (Sputnik) – French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party is getting 192 mandates after the ballots were count in 400 constituencies, the state’s Interior Ministry said Sunday.

According to the ministry’s interim data, Macron's party is followed by the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, with 92 seats, Socialist Party is seen to get 24 mandates and Marine Le Pen's National Front is winning 7 mandates, while Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France is gaining only 4 seats.

The candidates from the Democratic Movement (MoDem), allying with Macron’s party, are getting 30 seats.

France voters were casting ballots to elect 577 lawmakers to the country's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time (from 06:00 to 16:00 GMT), although some polling stations worked until 8 p.m. local time in several big cities.

On June 11, during the first round of the vote, a total of 28.21 percent of French citizens voted in favor of President Emmanuel Macron's party La Republique En Marche!, whereas the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, received 15.77 percent of votes and was followed by Marine Le Pen's National Front with 13.2 percent of popular support, the country’s Interior Ministry’s data showed, after all ballots were counted.