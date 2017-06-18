Merkel Preserves Overwhelming Lead Over Social Democrats Leader Schulz - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Emnid poll conducted for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, only 26 percent of the respondents expressed support for the leader of Social Democratic Party (SDP) Martin Schulz.

The poll also showed that Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) would receive 39 percent of votes, with SPD on a distant second place with 25 percent.

The Left party is expected to score 9 percent, far-right Alternative for Germany enjoys the support of 8 percent, the Alliance 90/The Greens and the Free Democratic Party both could get 7 percent each.

The poll involved 2,054 respondents and was conducted on June 8-13.

Germany's federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017, which will result in the election of a new government and chancellor.