Merkel Preserves Overwhelming Lead Over Social Democrats Leader Schulz - Poll

The poll also showed that Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) would receive 39 percent of votes, with SPD on a distant second place with 25 percent.
The Left party is expected to score 9 percent, far-right Alternative for Germany enjoys the support of 8 percent, the Alliance 90/The Greens and the Free Democratic Party both could get 7 percent each.
The poll involved 2,054 respondents and was conducted on June 8-13.
Germany's federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017, which will result in the election of a new government and chancellor.
