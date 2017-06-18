Over Half of Britons in Favor of Referendum on Brexit Conditions After Talks End

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Survation poll conducted for the Mail on Sunday newspaper, 47 percent of Britons opposed such referendum.

The poll also showed that 65 percent of the respondents believe that leaving the EU without a mutually agreed deal would be harmful for the United Kingdom, while 35 percent opposed this view.

The survey was conducted on June 16-17 and involved 1,005 people.

The conditions of the Brexit have become a major topic for disputes between the UK politicians. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed a hard Brexit, which means that the United Kingdom would leave the EU single market and customs union, while her opponents from the Labour Party promote a soft Brexit with less radical decisions.

The first Brexit talks are scheduled to begin in Brussels on June 19.