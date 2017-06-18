Register
18 June 2017
    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.

    Over Half of Britons in Favor of Referendum on Brexit Conditions After Talks End

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    A total of 53 percent of the UK citizens want to hold a referendum after the Brexit negotiations will be finished to decide whether to accept the conditions of withdrawal from the European Union, a poll showed Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Survation poll conducted for the Mail on Sunday newspaper, 47 percent of Britons opposed such referendum.

    The poll also showed that 65 percent of the respondents believe that leaving the EU without a mutually agreed deal would be harmful for the United Kingdom, while 35 percent opposed this view.

    The survey was conducted on June 16-17 and involved 1,005 people.

    • A protester holds an effigy of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, in London, Britain March 29, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    • European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    • The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt addresses the European Parliament after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker presented a white paper in Brussels.
      © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    • A carnival float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May with a gun and the writing 'Brexit' on it prior to the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
      © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    • Stop the Silence UK
      © Photo: Stop the Silence UK
    • Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech laying out the plan for the party following the Brexit vote in June 2016, in London, February 24, 2017.
      © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    • European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier looks on during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    The conditions of the Brexit have become a major topic for disputes between the UK politicians. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed a hard Brexit, which means that the United Kingdom would leave the EU single market and customs union, while her opponents from the Labour Party promote a soft Brexit with less radical decisions.

    The first Brexit talks are scheduled to begin in Brussels on June 19.

