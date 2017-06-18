Register
18:10 GMT +318 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen here after a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine

    Never Mind Donbass: NATO Can Learn a Thing or Two From Ukraine, Kiev Says

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Europe
    Get short URL
    562630

    NATO would be better off with Ukraine in than out, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said in an interview with Austrian newsmagazine Profil.

    “The Western alliance should prepare to respond to new challenges and doing this with Ukraine would be easier than without it,” Klimkin stated.

    “There are many things our NATO partners can learn from us. These are tactics, endurance and combat readiness. Without these things modern weapons just won’t help,” he added.

    As for Ukraine’s bid to join the EU, Klimkin said that this will happen only when the EU is ready to take Ukraine in. He also wished that Kiev was getting more help from Brussels.

    T 72 and T-64 tanks are on display in the Lviv armor repair plant timed to coincide with Europe Day
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Retro-Fit: Ukraine Wants to Create NATO-Standard Guns for Its Soviet-Era Tanks
    “Three years after Maidan, the European Union’s perception of us has taken a dramatic change for the better. They are helping us, but is the EU doing enough for Ukraine? Possibly not,” the Minister complained.

    Earlier this month, the Ukrainian parliament defined cooperation with NATO, with the ultimate goal of joining the Western military alliance, as a top foreign policy priority for the country.

    NATO’s former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said, however, that to be accepted, Ukraine needs to meet the criteria needed to gain membership in the 29-nation organization and that this could take  quite some time to do.

    Moreover, NATO does not accept countries with ongoing territorial disputes.

    Donbas update
    © Sputnik/ John Trast
    Ukraine Drafting Legislation to Restore State Sovereignty Over Donbass
    Ukraine claims the territory of Crimea, which reunited with Russia in a referendum held on March 16, 2014, with nearly 97 percent voting in favor of joining Russia.

    In addition, Kiev has been locked in a protracted armed conflict in its eastern Donbass region where, in the wake of the February 2014 Maidan coup, the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

    Kiev has been conducting a military operation in the region ever since, encountering stiff local resistance.

    Related:

    Ukraine Lawmakers Pass Bill on NATO Membership Aspirations - Vote
    Retro-Fit: Ukraine Wants to Create NATO-Standard Guns for Its Soviet-Era Tanks
    Tags:
    foreign policy priority, NATO membership, EU, NATO, Verhovna Rada, Pavlo Klimkin, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok