Russia Embassy Clarifying Info on Compatriots Casualties in Portugal Wildfire

"Currently we do not have any information on Russian nationals being killed or injured. We are in constant contact with the Portuguese authorities to clarify the issue," Bryantsev said.
The extremely hot weather in Portugal led to fire outbreak in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande on Saturday. The flames quickly spread to four different directions, damaging several settlements.
At least 62 people are reported dead and 54 others have been injured as a result of the wildfire, according to the latest information.
All comments
Show new comments (0)