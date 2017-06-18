Russia Embassy Clarifying Info on Compatriots Casualties in Portugal Wildfire

© AFP 2017/ PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA EU Countries to Help Portugal in Fighting Deadly Wildfire - EU Commissioner

MADRID (Sputnik) – The spokesman added that Portugal faced forest fires during the summer period regularly, stressing that "this wildfire is the biggest with regard to the [number of] victims."

"Currently we do not have any information on Russian nationals being killed or injured. We are in constant contact with the Portuguese authorities to clarify the issue," Bryantsev said.

The extremely hot weather in Portugal led to fire outbreak in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande on Saturday. The flames quickly spread to four different directions, damaging several settlements.

At least 62 people are reported dead and 54 others have been injured as a result of the wildfire, according to the latest information.