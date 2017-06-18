Register
12:06 GMT +318 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) honor guard stands at attention at the funeral in southwestern Kosovo near Pec and Djakovica for five of 24 Kosovars slain in an ambush in Rogovo last week by Serbian Interior Ministry forces.

    Radicals Fit For Hague Tribunal Come to Power in Kosovo as US, EU Look On

    © AFP 2017/ JOEL ROBINE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24631

    The recent snap parliamentary elections in Kosovo brought to power people who are wanted in Serbia on charges of committing war crimes during the 1990s Balkan wars, Serbian analysts told Sputnik, explaining the complicated political situation in the region.

    A coalition led by the ruling center-right Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) won the elections in Kosovo, with the radical opposition Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party coming second. The coalition will now have to find a partner to form a stable government.

    Russian Foreign Ministry building
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Kosovo Election Results Show Radicalization of Authorities - Moscow
    The region’s ruling coalition is led by the President of Kosovo Hasim Thaci and Ramush Haradinaj, candidate for Prime Minister and the leader of the Alliance for Future of Kosovo. Both used to be prominent members of the now defunct terrorist Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). Albin Kurti, a member of the radical Self-Determination party, also remains prominent in Kosovo’s political life.

    Milivoje Mihajlovic, a journalist and executive director of Radio Belgrade, said that President Thaci, Ramush Haradinaj and their coalition partner, former KLA commander Fatmir Limaj, ought to be brought before the Hague Tribunal for the crimes committed by that terrorist organization.

    “These people committed crimes. During the conflict in Kosovo civilians, both Serbs and Albanians, living in the areas under their control were killed, raped and their homes burned down. They deserve the Hague. On the other hand, the Self-Determination party is notorious for its radical rhetoric. Its leader, Kurti, says that he is for ‘a greater Albania,’ that international missions in Kosovo should be kicked out,” Mihajlovic told Sputnik Serbia.

    “I guess this is the right time for [a party like] Self-Determination,” he added.

    Kosovo Serbs

    Several prominent Serbian political analysts Interviewed by Sputnik said that the current political makeup doesn’t bode well for the Kosovo’s minority Serbs.

    The success of Srpska Lista party with close links to Belgrade, that managed to win all 10 seats reserved for Serbs in the 120-seat Kosovo legislature, is not enough to protect the Serbs’ interests in the breakaway region.

    Belgrade University political scientist Stefan Surlic said that the Serbian MPs have found themselves in a real fix as they will have to deal with people who are wanted in Serbia on charges of committing war crimes.

    “If the Kosovo Serb representatives refuse to cooperate they will be accused of obstructing the country’s system of governance,” Surlic told Sputnik Serbia.

    Ramush Haradinaj, candidate for Prime Minister, of the coalition of the former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) commanders AAK, PDK and NISMA speaks before the press during the Parliamentary elections in Pristina, Kosovo June 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hazir Reka
    Serbia Furious as 'War Criminal' on Course to Become Prime Minister of Kosovo
    Zivojin Rakocevic, a Kosovo-based political analyst and journalist argued that the post-election political landscape in Kosovo is too complicated to be sure of anything.

    “We are in a situation where coalition promises are being broken all the time. In Kosovo we have two parallel worlds. In one of them, the Serbs are fighting to have at least a semblance of an institutionalized system. Foreign ambassadors, above all the American one, will be playing a very big role in coalition games. They see Thaci and Haradinaj as their humble allies and the coalition around former Prime Minister Isa Mustafa as a holdover of Communist era,” Zivojin Rakocevic continued.

    In his turn, Mihajlovic pointed out that the Kosovo Serbs took part in the elections to ensure a better life for the region’s Serbian minority, not to promote the creation of “an independent Kosovo.”

    “We are going to see a lot of political horse-trading by Albanian partiers. The Serbian parties lean on Belgrade, which is now winning back its friends, including Russia and other allies,” Mihajlovic noted.

    US and EU

    The experts said they were also alarmed by the fact that extremist threats to drive the Serbs out of the region were being ignored by the West.

    Milivoje Mihajlovic pointed out that while Hashim Thaci claims that the main problem is the Russian-Serbian humanitarian center in Nis and Russian MiGs, in reality, the biggest problem is that Brussels and Washington agree with him.

    “What we have in Nis is a humanitarian, trouble-shooting center. As for the planes, they haven’t arrived yet, but we already have problems about this,” Milivoje Mihajlovic said. 

    “We will defend ourselves and explain that such insinuations are playing right into the hands of Pristina, which is trying to put on hold the investigation of the crimes committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army,” he emphasized.

    On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the outcome of the June 11, 2017 elections in Kosovo reflects the “radicalization of the political leadership in Pristina with the connivance of the EU and the United States.”

    Kosovo
    © Sputnik/ Natalya Grebenyuk
    Kosovo Center-Right Coalition Leading in Legislative Vote as 50% Ballots Counted
    "The results of the June 11 snap parliamentary elections in Kosovo evidence further radicalization of the Pristina authorities," the Ministry said in a statement, adding that this "was a result of a silent agreement of the United States and the European Union which do not have a due influence on the Kosovo Albanian leadership."

    Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia and Russia do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

    Related:

    Kosovo Election Results Show Radicalization of Authorities - Moscow
    Serbia Furious as 'War Criminal' on Course to Become Prime Minister of Kosovo
    Tags:
    war criminals, parliemntary elections, radicalization, Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), Vetevendosje, EU, KLA, Self-Determination Party, Russian Foreign Ministry, Zvojin Rakocevic, Milivoje Mihajlovic, Albin Kurti, Ramush Haradinaj, Hashim Thaci, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok