Ukrainian Nationalists Block Route to Derail LGBT Pride Parade in Kiev

The radicals blocked the street as the participants of the parade started to arrive. The Ukrainian nationalists are dressed in a camouflage uniform, they are shouting slogans and holding posters against the minority group.
The Ukrainian authorities strengthened security measures in the capital in the wake of the LGBT pride parade, but are not taking actions to clear the street from the radicals.
Earlier in the year, the Human Rights Watch (HRW), the prominent rights watchdog, expressed concern with the fact that the level of homophobia remains high among Ukrainian high-ranking officials and the population in general.
All comments
Show new comments (0)