Several Hundred Muslims Took Part in Peace March in Cologne

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Euronews broadcaster, the demonstration against deadly extremist attacks that have recently hit the European states took place on Saturday.

The participants were carrying banners, reading in particular "Love for all, hatred for none" and "Together against terror."

The number of those who took part in the march turned out to be lower than the organizers expected. Germany’s biggest Islamic association refused to participate in the march, while the Turkish-Islamic Union warned the initiative would send a wrong signal to the international community by suggesting that extremism was mainly a Muslim problem.

Germany has been on high terror alert after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the latest being the truck-ramming of a Berlin Christmas market when Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh, banned in Russia) member Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.