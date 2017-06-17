Londoners Protest Against May's Conservative Party Likely Deal With DUP

© AP Photo/ Niall Carson A Tory Pact With the DUP Will Be a Blow to Northern Ireland Peace Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Thousands of people have gathered in the UK capital on Saturday to demonstrate against Prime Minister Theresa May's intention to form a parliamentary coalition between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) following the UK snap general election and to protest over the lack of government response to the deadly Grenfell Tower fire, media reported.

The Independent newspaper specified that the protesters who initially gathered outside Downing Street to oppose the coalition with DUP were joined by those demonstrating against the way local authorities dealt with the implications of the Grenfell Tower fire, leaving at least 58 people missing.

The United Kingdom held the snap election on June 8, which resulted in a hung parliament as May’s Conservative party got 318 mandates, thus failing to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons by falling short of the required 326 seats. Presently, May is in talks on forming the alliance with DUP, which received 10 seats in the election.

On Friday, demonstrators gathered near the Royal Bourough of Kensington and Chelsea Council and demanded release of full information about the number of the people that lived in the Grenfell Tower, as well as full transparency of the investigation and immediate allocation of financial aid to the victims.

A huge fire started at the 24-floor Grenfell tower high-rise block in North Kensington on Wednesday, engulfing the entire building and trapping almost 120 families inside.