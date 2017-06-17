At Least 58 People Missing, 'Presumably Dead' After London Grenfell Tower Fire

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy RT Ruptly Producer Attacked in London During Protest Over Grenfell Tower Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 58 people are still missing several days after the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in the UK capital, Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Saturday.

"Sadly, at this time, there are 58 people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing and, therefore, sadly, I have to assume that they are dead," Cundy told reporters.

A huge fire started at the 24-floor Grenfell tower high-rise block in North Kensington on Wednesday, engulfing the entire building and trapping almost 120 families inside. Previously, police informed that at least 30 people died.

The fire prompted demonstrations in London over the way local authorities dealt with the implications of the fire.