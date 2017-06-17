Register
20:57 GMT +317 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Refugees wait for a special train at the train station in Freilassing, near the Austrian-German border, southern Germany

    How Cheap Migrant Labor Force Can Become a Burden for Germany's Economy

    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOF STACHE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30550

    Since the beginning of 2017, every fifth German company has employed refugees, economists say. Most of these jobs do not require any special skills, are not well-paid and thus are less attractive for German workers.

    Asylum seeker (C, L) takes a selfie picture with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C, R) following Merkel's visit at a branch of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees and a camp for asylum-seekers in Berlin on September 10, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ DPA/Bernd Von Jutrczenka
    'Can Handle This'? Germany's Refugee-Related Spending in 2016 Surpassed $22Bln
    Demand for a cheap and low-skilled labor force is still on the rise in Germany. Drivers, cleaners and loaders do not need to speak German perfectly and can be paid half or even a fourth what local residents would recieve.

    At the same time, the interests of the Germans remain practically unaffected as the employment takes place on different levels. However, as experts warn, the euphoria won't last long.

    According to the Munich Institute of Economic Studies Ifo, since the beginning of the year, every fifth German company has provided refugees with work. This has created a situation where Berlin seeks to take in those asylum seekers whom it views as the most suitable.

    "At the expense of other EU countries, Germany wants to accept only those whom it considers suitable, and eliminate the rest. These are individuals who can be promptly "given" a job the Germans do not want to do," political observer Oleg Obukhov wrote for RIA Novosti.

    Migrants stay in queue during heavy snowfall before passing Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau November 22, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Close to Half Million of Refugees to Get Job in Germany by 2018
    As for other migrants, the German government has launched the "Initial help plus" program, which provides for a one-time payment to those who voluntarily agree to leave the country.

    Recently, experts have expressed concerns that Germany will soon need more qualified specialists. Almost all low-skilled jobs have already been taken by migrants and this means that soon there will be no vacancies for newcomers.

    "This is likely to lead to unemployment. The more unemployed individuals live there, the greater the burden will be on the social system and the country's budget," Obukhov concluded.

    Germany has been trying to cope with a heavy influx of migrants over the last couple of years. The country accepted over one million refugees in 2015 alone.

    Following the influx of migrants, German Chancellor Angela Merkel came under pressure from within her own coalition party (CDU/CSU) for refusing to put a cap in the number of refugees Germany will take in. The original influx in 2015 caused chaos, with many German states — particularly Bavaria — struggling to cope with asylum applications.

    Related:

    Europe Seeks to 'Keep Refugee Flow as Far from Its Borders as Possible'
    Almost 70,000 Migrants, Refugees Arrive in Europe by Sea in 2017 – IOM
    Tags:
    economy, unemployment, jobs, refugees, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok