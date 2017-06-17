Three Detainees Amid London Terror Attack Released - London Police

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls British Police Arrest Another London Bridge Terror Suspect

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London police said in a statement they released three people detained in the wake of the deadly terror attack in London.

"A 27-year-old man [S] was arrested at a residential address in Ilford on Friday, 9 June; a 28-year-old man [T] was arrested at a residential address in Barking on Saturday, 10 June; and, a 19-year-old man [U] was arrested at an address in Barking on Sunday, 11 June," the police statement read.

Police added that 17 others have been previously released without charge.

On June 3, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least eight people were killed and 48 more injured.