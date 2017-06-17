RT Ruptly Producer Attacked in London During Protest Over Grenfell Tower Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Some people attacked RT producer from behind, knocked him to the ground, beat him on the head and damaged his camera, RT said, citing its producer.

Ruptly's journalist noted that the number of attackers was not too high, so that the protesters could push them back from the producer.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov RT America Host Finds 15 Fakes in The New York Times' Article Dedicated to Him

After the attack, the producer continued to film the developments.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators gathered near the Royal Bourough of Kensington and Chelsea Council and demanded release of full information about the number of the people that lived in the Grenfell Tower, as well as full transparency of the investigation and immediate allocation of financial aid to the victims.

A huge fire started at the 24-floor Grenfell tower high-rise block in North Kensington on Wednesday, engulfing the entire building and trapping almost 120 families inside. According to the latest police figures, at least 30 people are confirmed dead. Another 24 remain in hospitals, with 12 of them being in critical condition.