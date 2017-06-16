Grenfell Tower Fire Protesters Storm Kensington Town Hall in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The protests are being broadcast live by local media.

The activists announced their demands, including release of full information about the number of the people that lived in the Grenfell Tower, as well as full transparency of the investigation and immediate allocation of financial aid to the victims.

"We want answers! We want justice!" the protesters chanted.

A huge fire started at the 24-floor Grenfell tower high-rise block in North Kensington on Wednesday, engulfing the entire building and trapping almost 120 families inside. According to the latest police figures, at least 30 people are confirmed dead. Another 24 remain in hospitals, with 12 of them being in critical condition.