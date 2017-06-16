Moscow Slams Kiev's Plans to Apply Croatian Reintegration Case to Donbass

© RIA Novosti. Natalia Seliverstova Croatia to Treat Ukraine’s Wounded National Guards: Ukrainian Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kiev's plans to apply the Croatian experience of "reintegration of territories" to situation in eastern Ukraine do not contribute to efforts to resolve the internal Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We have paid attention to the statements made following Croatian-Ukrainian talks at the level of the heads of government in Zagreb about plans to revitalize the work of the working group for cooperation with Ukraine established in October 2016 under the Government of Croatia and aimed at applying the Croatian experience of "peaceful reintegration of the occupied territories" situation with Donetsk and Lugansk," the ministry said in a statement.

"We are again forced to stress the inefficiency and inappropriateness of such steps, which do not at all contribute to the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict. We hope that the Croatian partners will reorient their efforts to fully support the strict and consistent implementation by Kiev commitments in the framework of the Set of Measures established in the Normandy Four format," the statement said.