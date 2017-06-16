Hungary Ready to Challenge EU Commission’s Sanctions Over Migrants in Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the European Commission announced the launch of infringement procedures against Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic for halting migrants’ relocations.

“We believe that this decision is against the European law and it cannot be executed and it cannot be of Europe’s interest and that it is a dangerous. If we are not able to convince the Commission, we are going to represent the Hungarian case in the EU court,” Kovacs said.

The European Commission’s infringement procedures mean that it may file a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice should the member states not adapt their policies in accordance with the Commission’s complaints.