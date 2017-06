© REUTERS/ Neil Hall London Block of Flats Fire Death Toll Increases to 12 - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A man was detained outside of the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of possession of a knife, London Metropolitan police said Friday amid reports of the parliament being on lockdown over an incident.

"At 11:10 hrs [10:00 GMT] on Friday, 16 June, a man was detained near to the Palace of Westminster. The man — aged in his 30s — was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife. There are no reports of any injuries," the police said in a statement.

Earlire in the day, the Metro newspaper reported that a man had been detained by armed police at the gates of the House of Commons. The parliament had reportedly been put into lockdown.