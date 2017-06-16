Macron's Majority Considered Negative Development for France by 58% of Voters

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky French Parliamentary Elections Procedure

PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the pollster, 58 percent of the French consider Macron's potential majority in the parliament a negative development for the country. At the same time, 53 percent of French voters plan to abstain from voting this weekend, saying they would rather stay at home than take to the polls.

Abstention will be the highest among the working class and the young population, with more than 60 percent of those aged 18-34 planning to not come out to vote. With regard to supporters of opposition parties, 61 percent of pro-National Front voters and 48 percent of those who support the left parties will not take part in Sunday's election.

Among the reasons for abstention, the French citizens named the absence of their ideas in the programs of competing candidates (24 percent), while another 27 percent are sure the election was "decided in advance" to have Macron's party come out with a overwhelming majority.

According to the OpinionWay poll published Thursday Macron’s La Republique En Marche party can get up to 470 out of 577 seats in the National Assembly. The Republicans party and its allies is set to receive 70-90 seats, while the Socialist party might get 20-30 seats.