Serbian Opposition Party Believes New Serbian Gov't to Pursue Pro-Western Policy

BELGRADE (Sputnik) —

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Vucic announced that he would be nominating Ana Brnabic, known for her pro-Western views, for the post of the head of government. The nomination now has to be approved by the parliament in a simple majority vote.

"I want to see what composition of the government the bearer of the mandate will offer but obviously it will be even more pro-Western than has been so far," Seselj said.

According to the opposition leader, it was not a coincidence that Bundestag President Norbert Lammert had paid Serbia a visit this week, which followed the recent visits of other European officials ahead of Brnabic's nomination.

"Undoubtedly, Vucic was strongly pressured, and he demonstrated compliance…. What he did is not good for Serbia, and soon, I think, it will be bad for him, because you cannot sit on two chairs… We will vote against the candidacy [of Brnabic]," Seselj highlighted.

On Thursday, after tapping Brnabic for the position of prime minister, Vucic stressed that he had instructed Brnabic to refrain from targeting Russia with sanctions, and ensure that the relations between Belgrade and Moscow, as well as Beijing, would be strengthened.