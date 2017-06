MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The undisclosed incident happened Wednesday during a live-fire exercise at Castlemartin Ranges. Four servicemen were wounded as a result, with one dying the same day.

"It is with great sorrow that we can confirm the death of a second soldier following yesterday’s incident at Castlemartin Ranges. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time," the regiment tweeted.

An investigation is underway into the mishap involving a British-made Challenger 2 tank, which The Guardian newspaper said appeared to have suffered an explosion or intense fire.