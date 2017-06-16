Ukraine Drafting Legislation to Restore State Sovereignty Over Donbass

KIEV (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, foreign policy, security and defense experts along with public authorities participated in the discussion of the bill.

"The concept of the law was supported in general… we received many suggestions and remarks, most of which will be taken into account when preparing the final version of the bill that will be presented to the President of Ukraine for submitting to the Parliament," Lytvynenko said after the round table meeting, as quoted by the NSDC press service.

NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov called on Monday for the completion of "the anti-terror operation" in Donbas and demanded shift to the new format of a military operation. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko opposed cancellation of the anti-terror operation until the introduction of a law on Donbas reintegration.

In 2014, Donbas militia refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they regarded as a coup which resulted in an armed conflict. The warring sides continue to exchange fire despite the ceasefire accords in place.