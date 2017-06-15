Lagarde to Propose Approval in Principle of New IMF Aid Package for Greece

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde said in a statement on Thursday that she will propose to the Fund’s board to approve in principle a new loan package for Greece.

"I would like to announce my intention to propose to the IMF’s Executive Board the approval in principle (AIP) of a new IMF Stand-By Arrangement for Greece," Lagarde stated.

The IMF chief noted that a lot of progress has been made by the Greek government on policy reform and debt relief, but further discussions are needed.