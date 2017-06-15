US National Guard Soldiers Join Lithuania Troops in Urban Warfare Practice

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Some 41 National Guard Soldiers from the US state of Pennsylvania have joined 300 Lithuania troops for a day of urban warfare training in the Lithuanian city of Pabrade to prepare for future crisis in the region, the US Department of Defense disclosed in a press release on Thursday.

"The guardsmen assigned to C Company, 1/110th Infantry, worked in conjunction with their State Partnership Program allies from Lithuania on mastering tasks such as, strong point defense, entry and clearing of a room, casualty extraction and squad tactical movements, as well as many other important tasks related to urban combat operations," the release stated.

The exercise, named Iron Wolf 17, is part of a program that joins US state-level National Guard forces in security relationships with 79 US allies and partner nations, the release explained.

"A lot of our soldiers who fought in urban environments in Iraq are able to use some of their techniques and specialties that they learned over there, to give the Lithuanians a good example of what works," platoon leader Daniel Clarke said in the release.

Clark added that US forces need to work closely with NATO allies in Europe to prepare for future crises.