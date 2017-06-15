Serbian President Nominates Pro-Western Minister Brnabic to be Prime Minister

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Serbian President Alexander Vucic on Thursday proposed the candidacy of Ana Brnabic for the post of the head of government.

Brnabic, who is known for her pro-European views, currently serves as Minister of State Administration and Local Government.

The nomination still has to be approved by the parliament in a simple majority vote.

The need for a new head of Serbian government arose after Vucic left the post of prime minister following his election as president on April 2 this year.